Park cars 200m away from praying grounds – FCT CP tells worshippers

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Babaji Sunday, has directed worshippers to park their vehicles 200m away to the Eid prayer ground located on the Airport Road in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh on Friday in Abuja.

`No vehicle will be permitted to park 200 meters close to praying grounds in all praying ground within the FCT.

“Worshipers and residents are therefore, advised to cooperate with Police officers, deployed strictly for enforcement,” he said.

He urged worshipers to pray inside the Eid praying ground and avoid praying on the expressway to ensure orderliness and proper traffic management.

Sunday said traffic would be diverted at Dantata Bridge, along the Airport Road from 7:00 to 10:00 am, adding that vehicles would not be allowed to park in front of the praying ground, both on the expressway and service lane..

He pledged a water-tight and all-inclusive security arrangement to protect residents ahead of the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Sunday said said the command has made all necessary security arrangements to protect residents and prevent any untoward situation.

The CP said plans were concluded to beef-up security by intensifying robust stop and search operations, high level visibility policing patrols and surveillance of places of worship, parks, recreational centres and residential areas.

“Plans have also been made to ensure prompt response to any distress calls from across the FCT, adding that command’s Tactical and Intelligence Assets had been strategically deployed.

“The deployment cuts across all the nooks and crannies of the FCT,” he said, adding that the idea was to nip in the bud, any crime or threat to lives and property of residents.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to work closely with other security agencies and residents to promote safety, peace and security in the FCT.

The CP urged FCT residents to cooperate with the Police, remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. (NAN)

