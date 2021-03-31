Some parishioners of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Bwari, Abuja, who observed the Christian Lent have promised to uphold the tenets of the rite in the future.

The parishioners made the remarks in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, while observing the Holy Week.

NAN reports that Lent is a solemn religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday.



Mrs Agnes Simon, a civil servant, said that the period of the rite had not only revived her faith but had also put her in the direction she needed to go.

She said: “My soul grows during Lent, and is settled and feels more fortified.

“I hope to maintain the change even after the Lent is over because I feel I am in the right spiritual direction now.

“Spiritually speaking, I tell you, I am fine. ”



Mrs Comfort Anyanwu, a trader, said that although she did not observe the rite from the beginning, she, however, intended to put the teachings into practice, so that her spirit could grow.

According to her, it is not about just participating in the rite but having a spiritual impact on the true meaning of Lent.

“I found out that after the effort of keeping my Lenten sacrifice, the fasting and abstinence, and the focus on Christ’s passion, a lot of people find it difficult to keep the vows they make and the teachings.



“As for me, I do feel renewed after the short period and yet, I hope that the feeling does not go away,” he said.

Mr Augustine Miracle, a businessman, noted that holiness did not comprise not making mistakes or never sinning; but a faith that grows with capacity for conversion, repentance and the willingness to begin again.

He added that the period was intended, above all, to create an avenue for reconciliation and forgiveness.

“In the past, I always had a very successful Lent; I enjoyed everything, I gave up.

“Then after Easter, I was back to old habits like drinking alcohol, watching too much television or spending too much time on the computer.



“However, this year, by God’s grace, I have little desire to return to the old things I gave up, God is good to me and I believe He will help me through it,” he said.

NAN reports that the purpose of Lent is the preparation of Christians for Easter through prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial.



This event is mostly observed in the Anglican, Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, and Catholic Churches. (NAN)

