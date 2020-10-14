Parents, pupils in Kaduna urge state government to reopen schools

Some parents and pupils in Kaduna State have urged the state government to comply with the Federal Government’s directive on resumption of schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had issued directive for schools to reopen Oct. 12, closed in March due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Shehu Makarfi, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, had however said the government will not reopen the schools until it concluded risk assessment to determine the safety of children.

“We will announce when schools will be opened once we conclude all arrangements to ensure our children’s safety,” he said during a townhall meeting on the state 2021 budget.

However, a cross section of parents and pupils, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna raised concerns over the delay by the state government.

Mrs Grace Emmanuel, a parent, residing in Sabo, told NAN that she was delighted to hear that state universities had resumed, while the undergraduates were already preparing for exams.

Emmanuel, however, urged the government to extend same directives to primary and secondary schools.

“The government has done its best in containing the COVID-19 pandemic through its proactive measures, and this same gesture can be achieved in our public and private schools across the state.

“These children have stayed at home long enough for close to a year, and I think it isn’t healthy for their academic pursuit as the session is distorted already,” she noted.

Mr Bawa Magaji, another parent and teacher at a public school in Unguwan Rimi, said that although the state government was conscious of the health implications of reopening of schools, strict compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures could be monitored upon resumption of schools.

Magaji observed that most pupils had lost touch with their studies during the lockdown, adding that not many of them were privileged to have access to the e-learning initiative within the period.

“We must do the needful as soon as possible to salvage the educational sector, as there’s much catching up to do on the syllabus for both primary and secondary schools,” he added.

Majid Abdullahi, a primary two pupil residing on Gwamna Road, expressed eagerness to reconnect with his classmates, saying, “I have missed my friends in my class and want to play football with them again during break”.

A Senior Secondary School student resident in Narayi, who gave her name as Grace, told NAN that she missed the science subjects practicals and appealed for quick reopening of schools.

“The practical aspects of subjects like Biology, Chemistry and Physics were difficult to be captured by the e-learning programme, and I believe we missed so much we should have learnt all the while.

“I urge the government to consider our concerns by reopening our schools so we can go back to learning,” she pleaded. (NAN)