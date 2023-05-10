Parents optimistic of release of remaining abducted FGC students

By Muhammad Lawal

Parents of abducted students of Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi, have expressed optimism on the release of the remaining two students still in captivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bandits led by Dogo Gide abducted over 96 students and teachers of the college on June 17, 2021.

So far, all those abducted, except two, had been freed.

One of the parents, Saddiq Ka’oje said they had to form a group to negotiate with the bandits directly.

“This is yielding fruitful results. Initially, the remaining number of students in captivity was 11 but with this dialogue and negotiation we were able to rescue four in the first instance.

“`Later, two students were also rescued and just the day before yesterday we rescued another three.

“We give glory to our Creator, now out of the 11 remaining students, nine got their freedom, and only two are still in captivity.

“Effort is ongoing to free them, very soon they too will be freed,” he assured.

Ka’oje however declined comment on ransom paid, but commended the state governmen

t for playing vital role in the release of the abducted students.

“The successes we have recorded today is as a result of the encouragement, support and efforts of Kebbi Government, we are really grateful for what they have done towards the release of these innocent souls,” he added. (NAN)