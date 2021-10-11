Paramount ruler of Jukun Race, Aku Uka passes on

October 11, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Press Statements / Releases, Society News 0



The Paramount ruler of Jukun race, Aku Uka, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II CON has passed aged 84.

This was disclosed statement signed by Jolly Agbu Masa-Ibi, SA Media Aku-Uka, who also revealed that traditional rites have commenced.

According Massa-Ibi, “The Paramount and Supreme Ruler of the Jukun Race and Chairman Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II CON has joined ancestors.

“The Aku Uka joined ancestors at the age of 84 after leading the Kwararafa Race for 45 Years.

“All traditional rites in accordance the Jukun tradition (have) since (commenced).

“The final traditional rites for Aku Uka’s transition from the Palace Puje would be announced in due course,” the statement said.



Tags: , , , , , , , ,