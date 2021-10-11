Paramount ruler of Jukun Race, Aku Uka passes on

The Paramount ruler of Jukun race, Aku Uka, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II CON has passed aged 84.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Jolly Agbu Masa-Ibi, SA Media to Aku-Uka, who also revealed that traditional rites have commenced.

According to Massa-Ibi, “The Paramount and Supreme Ruler of the Jukun Race and Chairman Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II CON has joined his ancestors.

“The Aku Uka joined his ancestors at the age of 84 after leading the Kwararafa Race for 45 Years.

“All traditional rites in accordance to the Jukun tradition (have) since (commenced).

“The final traditional rites for Aku Uka’s transition from the Palace to Puje would be announced in due course,” the statement said.







