Paramount ruler commends Madagali people for peaceful co-existence

By Barnabas Manyam, Yola

The paramount ruler of Madagali Local Government Area, His Royal Highness Dr. Ali Danburam the Mai Daraja Na Biyu ca of Madagali has called for peaceful co-existence of all people of the area.

Dr. Danburam, who is the paramount ruler and spiritual leader of his people in Adamawa State said recently that his leadership in will further exposed the hidden treasures of Madagali and will open up more UNESCO heritage sites.

He said he has come to build peace by further giving an exposition to the laudable cultural artefacts of Madagali and the several kingdoms that exist like the sukur UNESCO heritage sites.

He said several traditional artifacts are in various parts of area and its exposure would create more tourist sites.

HRH Dr. Ali Danburam who was the former Managing Director of the Federal Medical Centre Yola and pro – Chancellor of the Adamawa State University, Mubi said he would continue to emphasis on the promotion of the great cultural milestones of Madagali people and foster unity in diversity to all and sundry people to ensure even development of the people.

He said such forgotten annual festivals that unite the people like Yinagu fishing festivals will return to the land and more tourists attractions will be discovered.Dr. Ali Danburam said he would be inviting world tourists and UNESCO to discover more attractions of Madagali so that the name of the area and culture renaissance of the people will receive more boost around the world.

He called on the people to remain united and continue to build on the laudable objectives of the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri regime.

He said his leadership as the Emir of Madagali will attract massive development to people of Madagali and all others who are resident in the area and its environs.