‎Paramilitary recruitment: Board warns job seekers against racketeers

‎The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has warned job seekers to be wary of fraudsters circulating inappropriate recruitment information.



‎By Kelechi Ogunleye



‎This is contained in a statement by the Board’s Secretary, retired Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, on Tuesday in Abuja.



‎According to Jubril, the attention of the board had been drawn to a letter in circulation on several social media platforms with respect to recruitment processes into the services under the board.



‎“It is important to inform the general public that there is a Presidential approval for recruitment of personnel in the four paramilitary services under our purview.



‎“There are, however, series of processes which lead to the actual recruitment exercise,” he said.



‎The Secretary opined that these job racketeers may want to take advantage of unsuspecting job seekers to rob them of their hard-earned resources.



‎He emphasised that for all recruitment processes, appropriate notifications would be carried out through advertisement in the national dailies.



‎“It would also be carried out in a fair and transparent process devoid of payment of any fee,” he assured.



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CDCFIB is saddled with the responsibility to conduct recruitment and promotion of personnel in the various paramilitary agencies.



‎The agencies are: The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service(NCoS), Federal Fire Service and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS). (NAN)



