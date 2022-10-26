Parallex Bank wins Excellence in Agency Banking Award

By Lydia Ngwakwe

Parallex Bank Ltd., has won the “Excellence in Agency Banking Award,” at the 2022 Finnovex West Africa Awards and Summit.

The bank bagged the award at the Finnovex West Africa Awards, organised by Exibex, a United Arab Emirates-based event management company, at Eko Hotels, Lagos, on Tuesday night.

The bank won the award for its outstanding service in reaching the unbanked and making banking accessible to all.

The event had, “Accelerating Financial Inclusion in the era of Digital Economy,” as topic.

The award sought to recognise and appreciate the efforts of various individuals, institutions, and service providers who have excelled in the field of financial services.

The Summit Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Onyeje, said that Finnovex Awards cherished and celebrated outstanding achievements in the banking and finance industry with intentions to honor organisations and individuals who had consistently demonstrated exemplary performance over the years.

Onyeje said in spite of the fact that Parallex Bank was new in the market, it had demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in its agency banking services and was deserving of the Excellence Awards.

He said, “the awards set a high standard of excellence and aim to serve as an effective platform for financial institutions to showcase their talents and identify industry leaders.”

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank Ltd., Mr Femi Bakre, said “the award is further proof that striving for excellence is highly rewarding.

“The bank has received numerous awards in its first year of operation as a result of its dedication to its core values of professionalism, customer-centricity, excellence, innovation, and collaboration.

“The bank will continue to leave no stone unturned in its agency banking operations, allowing many Nigerians who have previously been denied access to banking to become account owners at no additional cost.

“The bank as an enabler of limitless possibilities, offers businesses and individuals banking services with no maintenance fee and free transfers to other banks, among other benefits.”

Mr Abdulwasiu Popoola, Parallex Bank’s Chief Digital and Innovation officer, described the bank’s agency banking as a robust package of services that enabled financial inclusion and allowed agents to serve customers who were not Parallex Bank customers.

Popoola said that the bank’s platform was adaptable with competitive and attractive commissions for agents working on cutting-edge technology and terminals that enabled the company to roll out various unique services in the market.

He said, “the bank is deliberate in its approach to the market in order to motivate both existing and new agents to make good profits working with Parallex Bank.

“The Excellence in Agency Banking Awards, along with other awards received by the bank, will further motivate the bank and its employees to continue providing the best services to their customers.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was sponsored by Microsoft, BackBase, Finacle and Azentio, among others.(NAN)

