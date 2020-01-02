Paradang urges gradual withdrawal of military from Northeast

A former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Chief David Paradang has called for a gradual withdrawal of the military from the North East region instead of an abrupt demobilisation.

Paradang, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Plateau Central District in the 2019 general elections, made the call in statement on Thursday in Jos.

The former comptroller-general said that the gradual withdrawal would allow paramilitary and other security agencies taking over enough time to integrate and familiarise themselves with the terrain.

He said that it was imperative for efficient strategic operational requirements in order to sustain grounds covered in the fight against insurgency in the country.

“Considering the complex and sophisticated nature of these military operations in the north east region, only a gradual and well coordinated disengagement process of the military will give the desired result.

“Systematic takeover strategy of well trained and equipped paramilitary personnel and other security agencies will sustain the intensity of the ongoing fight against Boko Haram in the region.’’

Paradang, however, expressed worry over the increasing number of abductions of aid workers in the region.

“Aid workers are impartial support workers taking care of victims of the insurgency.

“These incidences do not speak well of the country.

“The Federal Government must network with all stakeholders and do everything possible to ensure their immediate release from captivity,’’ he said.

The former comptroller-general was particularly saddened over the abduction of another aid worker, also a Plateau indigene, Jennifer Samuel by the Boko Haram sect.

According to him, prior to abduction of Samuel, three other Plateau indigenes had been previously executed by the sect.

He urged government to do everything possible to ensure the release of Samuel and others in captivity in Borno.

While identifying with the family of Samuel and relations of other Nigerians held in captivity, Paradang expressed the hope that the New Year would bring good tidings to their doorsteps and their relatives released.

He prayed for a prosperous New Year for people of his constituency, Plateau and Nigeria at large, and hoped that the difficulties confronting the nation would through the mercy of God surmount its challenges in 2020.