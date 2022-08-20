PAP graduates 349 ex-agitators from new training model 

By Nathan Nwakamma

The new Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) model introduced by the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), retired Col. Milland Dikio, has recorded its first 349 graduates of ex-agitators.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dikio’s Special Adviser on Media, Neotabase Egbe, made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Saturday.

The 349 ex-agitators graduated from Bradama, a company owned by an ex-agitator, Chief Bibopere Ajube, aka Shoot-at-Sight, at Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The statement reported the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as applauding Dikio for fulfilling the mandate of the programme by restoring peace in the Niger Delta and creating sustainable means of livelihood for the people.

He said Dikio’s approach of creating wealth, using the TEM scheme had helped to curb youth restiveness across the region and also produced a new legion of entrepreneurs in various sectors.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, Aiyedatiwa noted that their graduation signalled the commencement of massive opportunities in their quest to become active players in the key sectors of the nation’s economy.

He said: “I have no doubt that these graduates are quality products because of the institution they passed through.

“I am also indeed very pleased to know that the partnership between Bradanma and the Presidential Amnesty Programme is still very effective in providing the technical manpower for the oil and gas and other sectors.

“The dearth and scarcity of manpower in the oil and gas industry and other relevant sectors in the value chain has been a major challenge.

“It becomes very heartwarming therefore, to find that the Amnesty Programme, since coming on stream, has taken the initiative for a systemic restoration of peace in the Niger Delta.”

He said restoration was through various scholarships into different institutions of learning with the skill acquisition and technical manpower provision for the industry, thereby creating means of livelihood for the people.

“This initiative is a very important aspect of the dual purpose of redressing the impact of many years of neglect of infrastructural and human capital development in the Niger Delta.”

Dikio said in an address that 51 of the 400 ex-agitators sent

to the facility were expelled for offences bordering on indiscipline.

“Sadly, 51 delegates were expelled from the programme for deviant behaviours. I remain sad for this outcome but wish to reemphasise that PAP under my watch, will not tolerate acts of indiscipline such as those displayed by the 51 expelled delegates.

“Let it be known that these delegates stand the risk of being dropped from PAP stipend list should they demonstrate further acts of sabotage,” Dikio said.

He said TEM was introduced as a departure from previous empowerment models, which he said were fraught with poor oversight and limited opportunities for transfer of skills.

“Aware of several observed and acknowledged shortcomings, my task on assumption of office on 21 August 2020, was to design and deliver a skill acquisition model that leads to a sustainable economic empowerment to the Presidential Amnesty Programme delegates.

“Essentially, the model is built around food security, active participation in the oil and gas and the untapped Blue economy with specific emphasis on marine transport, security and mechanised aquaculture.”

Dikio said in line with delivering the transformation of delegates to “skill giants” in the Niger Delta, PAP ensured that only companies that demonstrated the capacity to train delegates in a resourced technical facility are engaged to execute TEM projects.

He said the choice of Bradama as the pioneer TEM facilitator was informed by the development and growth of the company owned by Ajube, who was one of those at the forefront of the agitations for a more developed Niger Delta.

He said: “The Bradama facility as you have experienced is equipped to train delegates in all types of welding, fabrication, abrasive blasting, scaffolding, plumbing, electrical and solar energy and tilling/interlocking, amongst others.

“I believe that the 349 successful delegates seated here, can now boast of being skilled and licensed in these various skill sets. PAP is really proud of your success and your families would be happier having been granted a ticket to fit into sustainable livelihood.

“It is the desire of PAP to flood the Niger Delta region with qualified technicians that would take their pride of place in most companies operating in the region.”

Congratulating the graduands, Dikio appealed to those to be retained in the facility to remain good ambassadors of PAP while others would be guided by the Job Placement Unit of PAP to other opportunities in the region.

He commended the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Staff of Bradama for painstakingly delivering the TEM project as well as the state government for being host to the novel model. (NAN)

