PAP begins disbursement of 2nd tranche of loan to N/Delta  ex-agitators 

The Presidential Amnesty Programme Cooperative Society Limited (PACOSOL) on Saturday commenced the disbursement of the second tranche of loan to ex-agitators in the Niger Delta.

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Presidential Amnesty Programme Cooperative Society Limited (PACOSOL) on Saturday commenced the disbursement of the second tranche of loan to ex-agitators in the Niger Delta.

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), retired Maj-Gen. Barry Ndiomu, said the disbursement was in fulfilment of the promise made by PAP, that more people would be captured in the scheme.

Ndiomu was represented by his Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr Thomas Peretu, at the event held in Warri, Delta.

He explained that with the commencement of the exercise, the number of entrepreneurs being created by the PAP would increase, adding that the scheme would help to create more jobs and reduce poverty in the Niger Delta.

PACOSOL Management Consultant, Zigha Ayibakuro, said Ndiomu expressed optimism that the beneficiaries would make good use of the loan disclosing that the scheme was running simultaneously with the other empowerment training programmes and initiatives of the PAP.

“This loan is just one aspect of the entire programme that will give the beneficiaries a sustainable means of livelihood and also for them to become employers of labour.

“Don’t forget that other initiatives are also ongoing. The scholarship programme, the vocational and aviation training. These are deliberate efforts to change the story of people of the region,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PACOSOL Management Board, retired Justice Francis Tabai, who spoke through a member of the board, Gen. Emmanuel Salubi, said the scheme was designed to discourage the over dependence on the monthly N65,000 stipend.

“The N65,000 monthly stipend is not enough to sustain them and their family.

“And so this is the best thing for them. To embrace entrepreneurship so that they can make more money for themselves and contribute to the GDP of the region and country.

“What we did as the management of the scheme was to also introduce mentorship for them to guide their operations and show them the way to succeed in their different businesses.

“This way it will be difficult for them to fail,” he said.

Also speaking in his capacity as the Management Consultant of PACOSOL, Zigha Ayibakuro, commended beneficiaries of the first batch for making judicious use of the loan.

He commended the Interim Administrator for graciously approving the disbursement of the second batch, saying those, who hitherto did not believe in the process had come to its reality.

“We have seen fund utilization in the first batch and that is encouraging.

“Currently we have ex-agitators in the Agric space, we have them in the transport business, they are in the service sector and other areas.

” It is so interesting that the little they got as loan from PACOSOL have been put to good use. That on its own speaks to the commitment of the Interim Administrator, which is why we are now continuing with the process.

“We are also looking out for more opportunities for the ex-agitators on how we can make them entrepreneurs.

“We are looking at least impacting 300 to 500 ex-agitators in this new batch and we have commenced in Delta State,” Zigha said.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Zigha urged them to surpass the achievement of the first batch by ensuring they put to proper use what they had received to pave the way for others.

Mr Samuel Ebi, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, appreciated Ndiomu for the opportunity and assured him that they would work hard to make him proud. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp