PAP: APC chieftain lauds Tinubu on Otuaro’s appointment

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Raymos Guanah, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro as the Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

Guanah, who was a former Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development in Delta said on Monday in Asaba that Otuaro’s appointment was well-deserved.

According to him, Otuaro is not only grounded and knowledgeable about the issues and developmental needs of the people of the Niger Delta region, he has the requisite educational qualifications, exposure and expertise to effectively manage the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otuaro holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Politics and Development Studies from the University of Benin, along with a Master of Public Administration and a Master of Science in International Relations, both from the same institution.

He served as Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) before he was appointed as the Administrator of PAP on March 14.

Guanah said Otuaro’s appointment was a call to service, adding that he was convinced that Otuaro would deliver.

He advised Otuaro to check issues small arms and reintegrate aggrieved parties in the region.

Guanah also advised him not to heed the call by some people calling for the winding up of the presidential amnesty programme because they do not know the dynamics of the Niger Delta region

He urged him not to undermine the issues that gave rise to the Niger Delta struggle such as the provision of infrastructural projects and alleged devastation and degradation of the environment by multi-national companies.

Guanah enjoined him to revive the training centres for small businesses across the region, especially those at Patani, kaima, Bomadi, among others. (NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren