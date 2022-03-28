Pantami urges NCC board to protect telecom consumers

By Jessica Dogo

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has urged the board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to protect telecom consumers in the country.

Pantami made the appeal when he inaugurated the ninth member of the NCC Governing Board, Prof. Mansur Bindawa, as Non-Executive Commissioner, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bindawa was confirmed earlier this month by the senate.

He also said that the board had the powers to approve certain categories of licences and regulations.

The minister noted that the newly inaugurated member was a good addition that would support the board and consolidate its achievement in taking the Commission higher.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind the board of its responsibility; the main responsibility of the board is to ensure consumer protection.

“The board must ensure that as consumers, our interest is well protected.

“The board also has power to approve license as the case may be.

“There are different categories of licenses and the board also has the power to approve regulations governing the commission,” he said.

The Chairman, NCC Governing Board, Prof. Adeolu Akande, in his speech, said the sector would benefit from Bindawa’s wealth of experience.

He urged him to see the board, management and staff as a family.

“We look forward to the benefits that your addition will bring to the board.

“We have worked as a family at the board, management and staff level. And we believe that you will complement it.

“He is the fourth Professor in the nine member NCC board. That is the importance of the intellectual on the sector which has been acknowledged by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he added.

The Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, thanked Pantami for bringing someone competent to fill in the vacancy.

Danbatta urged Bindawa to see the commission as a family and contribute his knowledge to its growth.

“I must commend tireless minister of communication and digital economy for making sure that the board is complete.

“You will find the NCC board as a family and you will have the opportunity in our meetings to contribute to the growth of the NCC,” he said.

Bindawa, who is a professor of Agronomy, thanked the government and promised to work in synergy with other board members of the commission. (NAN)

