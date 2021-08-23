Pantami unveils book on Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami has unveiled a book titled, “Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria.”

The publication is a compendium of IT-related activities and programmes carried out by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in the last one year.

The book, authored by Mr. Inyene Ibanga, was launched during a ceremony at the Abuja office of the Image Merchants Promotions (IMPR) Limited, the Publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential.

According to Pantami, the publication will provide some insights into Nigeria’s digital economy and his Ministry’s approach towards developing it.

“Mr. Inyene Ibanga discusses how digital innovation leads to economic prosperity in Nigeria, and he captures some of the key initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy,” he said.

He observed that digital innovation has led to a shift from the traditional economy into the digitalized one, and this digital transformation of the economy has led to economic prosperity in Nigeria and around the world.

As the Minister responsible for the Communications and Digital Economy sector, Dr. Pantami, noted that their policies and initiatives have utilized digital innovation, and this has led to a positive impact on the nation’s economy.

He said: “For example, in 2020, Nigeria was able to exit the COVID-19 triggered recession through the impact of digital innovation. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported in its Forth Quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report that the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector grew at 14.70%, making it the fastest growing sector, faster than the aggregated growth rates of the second to sixth fastest growing sectors.”

The Editor-in-Chief of PRNigeria who is also the Book Reviewer, Mallam Yushau A. Shuaib said

the book contained eights Chapters with forty topic.

Shuaib said the Chapters included “Enhancing Start-Ups, Strenthening Innovative Solutions, Managing Data for Productivity, Protecting Cybersecurity, Accessing E-Learning, Promoting Digital Inclusion, Transforming the Way of DoingThings and Advancing the Digital Economy.”

The Author, Mr. Ibanga, explained that the book covered a major area of digital technology and its power to effect change across every sector its traverses.

According to him, the feature articles seek to showcase the ambitious initiatives and programmes developed by the IT sector regulator, NITDA, in its drive for growth of the digital economy through effective implementation of the Nigerian IT Policy.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of IMPR, Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule, in his welcome remark, appreciated Pantami and the ‘amazing’ works he has been doing since he assumed office as the Communication and Digital Economy Minister.

On his part, Mall. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General of NITDA whose achievements in office was being celebrated, dedicated the book to his father and Dr. Pantami, assuring that their Agency will sustain and nurture the existing media partnerships and engagements for mutual benefits.

Ibanga, a graduate of Mass Communication, and Master degree holder in Public Relations, is the Managing Editor of TechDigest.ng, a publication of the award-winning IMPR.

By PRNigeria

