Pantami tasks new agency on data protection

By Jessica Dogo

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has called on the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) to ensure data protection, privacy and confidentiality in the country.

Pantami made the call at the official launch of NDPB Logo, Website and Core values, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that data protection should not only be centred within the public sectors, but also across the private sector.

He said that data protection, privacy and confidentiality, were already mentioned in existing laws in various agencies of the county.

According to him, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act, 2007, under Section 26, there is a form of data protection in which nobody is allowed to get access to NIMC’s database without the approval of the commission.

“In National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act 2007, Section 6 under article J and K, there is a form of data protection under article A to come up with the legislation in the first place.

“It is now in the process of being integrated into a full fledged legislation by the National Assembly.

“Under the Nigerian Communications Commission Act 2003, there was no mention of data protection clearly.

“The commission came up with two subsidiary legislations, in which operators are not allowed to get access or release certain informations without the consent of data subject.

“National Health Act of 2014, there is a form of data protection and many more,” he said.

Earlier, the National Commissioner, NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji, revealed that the mandate of data protection had a strategic roadmap that would provide the turning point in the country’s data privacy.

Olatunji urged stakeholders to give the bureau the needed support to achieve its mandate.

The Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, NCC, Mr Adeleke Adewolu, in his goodwill message, congratulated NDPB and pledged support of the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that data protection is a constitutional right founded in Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

NAN also reports that NDPB is a new parastatal under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, established in line with global best practices (NAN)

