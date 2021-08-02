Pantami launches training on e-governance, digital transformation in Kano

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has launched the maiden training on e-governance and digital transformation for the members of the Kano State Executive Council.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson to the minister, Mrs Uwa Sulieman, on Monday in Abuja.

The statement said the training, the pioneer programme at that level, was aimed at equipping the leadership of the state with the requisite skills for effective governance in line with global trends.

“E-governance is key to the success of any economy at all level as it enhances transparency, cost effectiveness and accountability while ensuring effective delivery of government digital services to the people.

“Kano is strategic in terms of population and commerce and the timing is apt, the minister was quoted as saying during the training.

The statement said the training was at the instance of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje who had initiated talks on collaborations and partnerships with the ministry, during a courtesy visit early this year.

The statement said the minister had commended Kano state governor for the plan to deploy fibre optics across the state within the next two years.

According to the statement, the minister had urged other state governors to emulate Kano state and embrace the digital transformation training.

“We are open to partnering with any state that is willing to take advantage of this laudable initiative,” he said. (NAN)

