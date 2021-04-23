L-R: Secretary, Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF)/Chairman, Ministerial Project Review and Commissioning Committee, Ayuba Shuaibu; Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Dr. Abdulaziz Aliyu; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat), Dr. Abimbola Alale; Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Inuwa Abdullahi; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami; Permanent Secretary in the Ministery, Festus Daudu; Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta and Postmaster General, Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Dr. Ismail Adewusi, during the commissioning.

The Emergency Communication Centres (NCC) established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in both Ogun and Enugu states have been commissioned by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

The two NCC projects were part of the seven projects inaugurated by the Minister during the virtual commissioning of the batch nine of digital economy projects for a Digital Nigeria which took place at the Communications & Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The ECCs are deliberate projects embarked upon by the Commission pursuant to its mandates, enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, to dedicate a national emergency number and to ensure the protection of lives and property of Nigerians

To date, 19 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have benefited from functional ECC projects, the implementation of which has received greater momentum under the Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, as the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the Commission.

By simply dialing a dedicated toll-free Emergency Number, 112, citizens can easily receive timely succor in times of emergency from appropriate emergency response agencies (ERAs) such as the Police, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Fire Service, Ambulance Service, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and so on.

Other digital economy projects commissioned by the Minister include the Community ICT Centre, Dutse, Jigawa State; Information Technology Hub at Abubakar Tafawa Belewa University, Bauchi; and Digital Economy Centres (DEC) in Imo State Polytechnic; Garki Secondary School, Abuja and Ojodu Grammar School, Ojodu, Lagos State. These five projects were executed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Speaking during the commissioning, Pantami, who commended the agencies under his Ministry for joining hands in collectively advancing the course of digital economy which he is spearheading, stated that the projects are in line with the tripartite agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The agenda, according to the Minister, focuses on the tripod of economic development, curbing corruption and improving security of the country.

“It is the goal of the Federal Government to leverage ICT to address developmental issues in our country and that is what we have been doing in the Ministry by facilitating development of Nigeria’s digital economy targets through a number of policy and regulatory initiatives, Pantami said.

In attendance during the commissioning ceremony were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr Festus Daudu; the EVC, NCC, Prof Danbatta; DG, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Inuwa Abdullahi and the Postmaster General, Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Dr. Ismail Adewusi.

Others are the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat), Dr. Abimbola Alale; Director General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Dr. Abdulaziz Aliyu and Ayuba Shuaibu , Secretary, Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) who is also Chairman, Project Review and Commissioning Committee.

