Pantami bags Award of Excellence

By Ruth Oketunde

The immediate Past Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami has been conferred with an ‘Award of Excellence’ by the Qausain TV.

The award was presented to him by the National President of the television station, Malam Albanin Agege, in Abuja.

Agege said that the former minister deserved the award for his numerous contribution to the development of the communications and digital economy sector.

He added that in recognition of the laudable policies developed under his supervision of the ministry, he repositioned Nigeria’s digital economy sector on the path of sustainable development.

While receiving the award, Pantami appreciated the management of the station for recognising his achievements in the sector.

He also commended its efforts Qausain TV in providing quality contents and for providing good services to humanity in Nigeria and beyond.

The event was graced by the former minister’s family and friends as well as a delegation of the media outfit. (NAN)

