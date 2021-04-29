By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has commended President Buhari for approving career structure for NITDA since 20 years of its establishment.

He made the commendation on Thursday in Abuja at the Anniversary Lecture commemorating NITDA @20 with the theme,”Celebrating Growth and Resilience.”

Pantami applauded President Buhari for transforming and elevating the condition of service and career structure of NITDA, a move the minister said has elevated the agency to an independent parastatal.

He said,”I want to emphasise here that the reward of hardwork is more work, if you repeat what you have achieved last year, you are no more successful.

“It is because of this that the federal government of Nigeria has done a lot, and has been doing a lot for NITDA.

“If you look at the approval given by our boss President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the condition of service for NITDA and the career structure, no president has ever done what President Buhari has done for NITDA in the history of the agency.

“President Buhari became the president in 2015, and before he became the president, NITDA was in place for 14 years, it was only two months ago that we developed the condition of service and we forwarded to him and he approved it.

“And throughout this period, this is the first ever condition of service for NITDA, and I believe if you go through it carefully as a stakeholder in the IT sector, you will strongly agree with me that this is the milestone that will things around for the IT sector in the country.

“In addition, Mr President has also approved a career structure and this is the first time in the history of the agency through 20 years that the first ever career structure has been approved, and both of them were approved by President Mohammadu Buhari.

“This is a clear indication that government has done enough for NITDA, at least so far, and in the course of this if there is any (person in) NITDA that is not happy with what President Buhari has done with regard to condition of service and career structure for NITDA, let him free to say it because this is an academic environment.

“With this document, NITDA has been elevated to be in thesame class with NCC, CBN, NDIC and FIRS.

“Now they are in the same category, they are independent parastatal and they have received the presidential approval to get more and more benefits and I think this is enough for NITDA to ensure that we achieve a digital Nigeria which has been set up by the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.”

The Minister urged NITDA to focus on IT project clearance, data protection regulation, and building the capacity of citizens.

“The major areas that I want NITDA to focus on, firstly is the area of IT project clearance. The journey so far has been commendable, but when it comes to our surveillance, we need to increase more so that we will be able to fight corruption through reducing the price of IT projects being executed by the federal public institutions.

“If you look at the quantum amount of money saved through IT project clearance, the quality of the project enhanced and the maintenance of the project, you will discover that if even this is the only achievement of NITDA, definitely government has achieved a lot through the agency.

“But this is not the only responsibility for NITDA,. there are many more responsibilities.

“In addition, we need to also improve when comes to Nigeria data protection regulation.

“This is another subsidiary legislation, it is a very important document and with all sense of humility we can safely say that as it is Nigeria arguably is the first country in Africa to have Nigeria data protection regulation influence.

“After European data protection regulation, Nigeria is the first to come up with a subsidiary legislation, that is why when it comes to data privacy, data security, Nigeria is in the forefront.

“And it is because of this, data under the federal government of Nigeria is 99% secured, because we have laws and policies in place that do not allow anyone to tamper with data.

“And the same time, if you look at the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is also clearly stated. These are areas that I think we need to continually create awareness.

“With regards to Nigeria data protection regulation and what is contained therein, this is another area which I compel NITDA to ensure that to there is a very serious improvement, particularly creating awareness.

“And thirdly building the capacity of our citizens, particularly in places where they are unserved and underserved. Digital Nigeria is about accommodating all.

“NITDA has been training people with disabilities and many more and I do hope that federal government will provide more support to NITDA, so that they will be able to ensure that significant percentage of our population, particularly in rural areas do have digital skills where necessary for them to be part of our digital Nigeria.

” I would say that so far, so good for NITDA, and I do hope that in the next one year, we will also recall our celebration today, partake in self evaluation and self assessment and see what we achieved.

“Now is 20 years, let us set a target for 2022 so that it will be 21st anniversary,” the Minister said.

The Director General, NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi in his remark said that NITDA has delivered on its mandate, adding it now time for the agency to

Abdullahi said in 2019 President Buhari laid a foundation meant to bring prosperity to the country, when he expanded the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to cover digital economy.

He said,”President Buhari laid the foundation for the country when in 2019 he laid the foundation, he renamed and expanded the mandate of the ministry to cover digital economy.

“NITDA as one of the pivotal agencies under the ministry to implement this policy, we have realigned our activities in line with this new policy.

“So, having said that, now is the time to look at the purpose of our existence and reflect on the journey so far, as well as unveil the next stage of the journey.

“That is why we are unveiling our new strategic roadmap in line with the national digital economy policy.

“The new strategy will help reposition the agency to deliver a new policy to the national digital economy policy for digital Nigeria.”

He added that the new strategic policy has seven pillars which includes developmental regulation, digital literacy and skills, digital transformation, emerging technology, cyber security, promoting Indegenous contents, and digital education and entrepreneurship.

Also speaking, the Acting DG of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Mallam Abubakar Nuhu, said Nigerians are proud of NITDA’s achievements in 20 years of its establishment.

He expressed delight that NITDA in two decades has made significant development and regulation of the ICT sector in Nigeria.

“I am delighted to be part of history today as we mark the 20th Anniversary of the foremost ICT regulatory body in Nigeria.

“In 2001 Nigeria positioned itself to join the rest of the world in harnessing the dynamic and boundless potentials of the ICT phenomenon in driving our socio-cultural, political, scientific and economic development.

“It is gratifying to note that in the last two decades through the conserted efforts of NITDA that significant development and regulation of the ICT sector have been attained.

“The statutory mandate of NITDA charges the agency with the responsibility to create the necessary framework for planning, research

“Nigerians are proud that after two decades of NITDA existence, we have been able to ….

“It is also worthy of note that while the world is struggling with the crippling economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, is only the ICT sector that keep on growing.

“I want assure the DG of NITDA, that the NDE will continue to explore the opportunity in the ICT to address the challenges of unemployment,…..

In the anniversary lecture, Mr Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, a Cyber Security expert held the audience spell-bound as he took them down memory lane.He outlined the agency’s background,the commendable achievements just as he pointed out lessons learnt along the line.He noted the central role of NITDA to Nigeria’s transformation.

Dignitaries at the occasion, Chairman of the Board of NITDA, Dr Said Abubakar, Postmaster General, Dr Ismail Adebayo, Galaxy BACKBONE Limited, NBC, NYSC, Bamai Shama, DG Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, and DG, Institute for conflict Resolution, Dr Bakut Bakut, and DG, NOTAB, DanAzumi Ibrahim, and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of of Communications and Digital Economy, Engr. Festus Daudu.

Others are Representatives of FIRS, NYSC, and The Nigerian Internet Registration Association.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2021-2024, and the cutting of [email protected] Anniversary Cake by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, supported by Chairman, NITDA Board, and DG NITDA, among others.

