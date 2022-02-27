Pankshin South: Plateau PDP vows to challenge by-election result in court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau has vowed to challenge the result of Saturday’s Pankshin South State Constituency bye-election in court.

Declaring the election result, INEC said the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 6,328 votes, while the PDP got 6,215 votes.

PDP Chairman in Plateau, Mr Chris Hassan, told newsmen in Jos on Sunday that the report the PDP received indicated that there were irregularities in some polling units.

“Concerning Pankshin South bye-election, we received reports of how our votes were cancelled in our strongholds just to enable our opponent to win.

“Be assured that this is a pyrrhic victory for the APC and we shall take all legal steps to recover our mandate.

“We call on everyone to remain peaceful and resist every act of provocation or intimidation,’’ he said.

Hassan, however, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election where Mr Musa Agah of the PDP emerged victorious.

He said that with the victory, Agah received the peoples mandate to proceed to Abuja to provide quality representation for which the people had been yearning.

“In the run-up to the 2023 general elections, this marks a refreshing watershed, and a dramatic turning point in the fortunes of our great party on the Plateau.

“We express our most sincere appreciation to the people of Plateau for their steadfastness and support.

“We also thank our leaders, the various committees and subcommittees and party agents at the polling units and collation centres for their personal sacrifices, vigilance and hard work,’’ Hassan said.

In his remarks, Agah who is currently a member of Plateau House of Assembly thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to serve them at a higher level.

He pledged his loyalty to the people of the constituency and to the PDP. (NAN)

