Panic grips Ogwashi Uku residents over corpse on highway

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

The people of Ogwashi Uku community in Delta state are in tension and fear following the discovery of a corpse on Ubulu-Uku-Ogwashi Uku highway Tuesday night.

Spokesman of the esidents, John Osekwe told Journalists on Friday that the corpse was identified to be a secondary school teacher called, Anthony Banwuna from Udo quarters in Ubulu Uku.

“We found the Corpse the of the man identified as Anthony Banwuna from Udo quarters in Ubulu- Uku – Ogwashi Uku highway and we also found the deceased to be secondary school teacher in the area”, Osekwe said.

It was gathered that the deceased, a 36 year old teacher, was a father of three children who was allegedly murdered by unknown gunmen and dumped his corpse on the highway.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke who confirmed the incident to Journalists in Asaba said that the corpse was found with his motorcycle beside him, including his personal belongings and cell phone on the highway.

“We recovered personal belongings of the deceased where he was dumped, including his cell phone and money by his motorcycle and investigation is ongoing”, Adeleke said.

The CP further disclosed that the body of deceased, which had been deposited at Ogwashi Uku central hospital mutuary, had no marks.

“We did not see any marks on the deceased’s body where he was dumped and the assailants did not remove anything from him than dumped his Corpse on the highway, and we are working hard to fish out the killers soon”, Adeleke disclosed

