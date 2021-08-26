Panel submits report on Kyari to I-G

The Special Investigation Panel (SIP), investigating the indictment of Mr Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has submitted its report to the Inspector General (I-G) of Police,  Mr Usman Baba.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba,  disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had indicted Kyari in a bribery allegation.

The FBI had that the DCP  paid a bribe by a serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, to of his (Hushpuppi’s) friends in a 1.1million dollars deal.

Kyari on July 31, suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC), following recommendations from the I-G.

While submitting the report, Mr Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and of the Panel, commended the I-G for the confidence reposed in him and other members.

He said the panel commenced investigations immediately it inaugurated on Aug. 2.

Egbunike said the report submitted,  an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process.

According to him, the report contained the case file of the probe, evidences and findings as well as testimonies from Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

In his remarks, the I-G commended the panel for the work done,  adding that the essence of the probe to carry out discrete investigations into the allegation leveled against the officer.

He said the idea to enable the force leadership to appropriately guided in its decision-making processes.

The I-G pledged that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations, undertaken by the Force Management Team, before forwarding it to appropriate quarters for necessary action. (NAN)

