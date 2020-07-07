Panel probing Magu “been sitting for some weeks now’ – Presidency

July 7, 2020 Editor News, Project 0

The panel investigating allegations against acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim has been sitting for some weeks before finally appeared Monday.

This fact was disclosed  to State House Press Corps by a presidency source who didn’t want to be named.

The official also said  the ongoing   was an indication that “nobody is above scrutiny.”

The presidency source said: “The panel investigating allegations against Ag. EFCC Chairman had been sitting for some weeks now.

“In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the Ag. Chairman be given opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are

weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu administration, nobody is above scrutiny. Repeat: nobody.

“The is to reinforce transparency and accountability, rather than to vitiate it.

“Accountability for our actions or inactions is inalienable part of democracy.

“In such elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion.

“There’s no prejudgment. Absolutely none. The administration can be counted on to uphold fairness and justice at all times.”


