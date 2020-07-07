Panel probing Magu “been sitting for some weeks now’ – Presidency

Share the news













The panel investigating allegations against acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has been sitting for some weeks before Magu finally appeared Monday.

This fact was disclosed to State House Press Corps by a presidency source who didn’t want to be named.

The official also said the ongoing probe was an indication that “nobody is above scrutiny.”

The presidency source said: “The panel investigating allegations against Ag. EFCC Chairman had been sitting for some weeks now.

“In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the Ag. Chairman be given opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are

weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, nobody is above scrutiny. Repeat: nobody.

“The investigation is to reinforce transparency and accountability, rather than to vitiate it.

“Accountability for our actions or inactions is inalienable part of democracy.

“In such elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion.

“There’s no prejudgment. Absolutely none. The Buhari administration can be counted on to uphold fairness and justice at all times.”

