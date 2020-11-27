Panel on police brutality grants complainant N150,00 to repair damaged car

The Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into police brutality sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, recommended an award of N150,000 in compensation to a complainant, Mr Adaramola Abiodun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of the panel, Retired Justice Cornelius Akintayo, said the compensation was to enable the complainant to repair his car after it was vandalized by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest in October.

“It is our recommendation that government should pay the complainant the compensation in the interest of justice,’’ he said.

He said that having inspected the car, the panel believed the testimony of the complainant that it was damaged by hoodlums where it was parked.