Sunday, January 14, 2024
Panel on Ila College of Education to begin probe sitting on Monday

By Chimezie Godfrey
The panel set up by His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke to look into the crisis in the Ila College of Education will meet on Monday and expedite findings on issues in contention to bring about a lasting resolution.

A statement signed by the Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke disclosed that the panel which is headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, is concerned by the attitude of parties involved in the crisis so far and direct a stop of further media appearance on the issue pending the conclusion of its assignment.

“The panel observed that aside from the undue personal attacks that the media appearance has so far generated, the Government is concerned about the damage to the integrity and reputation of the college. 

“Ahead of the Monday meeting, the panel assures the public of fairness and firmness in conducting its assignment.

“The committee reiterated the directive of Mr Governor that there will be no cover up and that no sacred cow scenario will be allowed.  

“The public should be rest assured that anyone found culpable will be referred to the appropriate authority for punishment.”

