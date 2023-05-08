Panel fixes Wednesday for hearing of APP petition

By Edith Nwapi

The Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Monday adjourned for hearing the petition filed by Action People’s Party (APP) challenging the outcome of the February presidential election.

Members of the panel are Justice Haruna Tsammani, Chairman, Stephen Adah, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf,

Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo and

Justice Abbah Mohammed.

Action People’s Party (APP), in a petition marked CA/PEPC/02/2023, is challenging the outcome of the February presidential election.

Sen.Bola Tinubu is the first respondent, All Progressives Congress (APC) second and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as third respondent.

Mr Obed Agu, counsel for the petitioners, told the court that they filed their answers on May 1 and adopted same.

Mr Wole Olanipakun, SAN, counsel for APC, also adopted their response filed on May 3.

Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN counsel for the 2nd respondent also adopted their response filed on Monday 2.

Lastly, counsel for INEC Abubakar Mamodu, also adopted their response filed on May 7.

After listening to their adoptions, Justice Haruna Tsammani, panel Chairman, adjourned until Wednesday.

He, however, asked them to harmonise the issues they wanted to formulate.

He said they would consider the issue and draw it at the hearing .

He then adjourned the petition to Wednesday for continuation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Prof.Mahmood Yakubu, had declared Tinubu winner of the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

Dissatisfied with the announcement, the candidates of the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and others dragged the commission, the APC and Tinubu to court challenging his victory. (NAN)