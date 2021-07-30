Panel beater in court for allegedly threatening his client’s life

A 43-year-old panel beat, Ikenna Okeke, on Friday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly threatening the life of his client.

The police charged Okeke, whose address was not provided, with threat to life and breach of public peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.2, at the People’s Bus stop, Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

Adeosun said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by refusing to work on a truck belonging to the complainant, Osita Ozugbor.

The prosecution said because of this, the Lagos State Task force on Environmental and Special Offence Unit, seized and auctioned the truck.

Adeosun said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Aug.25, for mention. (NAN)

