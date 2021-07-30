Panel beater in court for allegedly threatening his client’s life

A 43-year-old panel beat, Ikenna Okeke, on appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court allegedly threatening the life of client.

The police charged Okeke, whose address was not provided, with threat to life and breach of public peace.

The Prosecution , Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.2,   the People’s stop, Ajangbadi area of .

Adeosun said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach of peace by refusing to on  a truck belonging to the complainant, Osita Ozugbor.

The prosecution said because of this, the Task force on Environmental and Special Offence Unit, seized and auctioned the truck.

Adeosun said the offence contravened  the provisions of sections 168 and 56 of the Criminal of , 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Aug.25,  mention. (NAN)

