Panel beater bags 1 year jail term for stealing phone, bicycle

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced a 22–year-old panel beater, Mohammad Auwal to one year in prison for stealing a phone and bicycle.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos in her judgment, however, gave the convict an option of fine of N30, 000 or spend six months in prison.

She also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of N150, 000 or spend additional six months in default.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Inrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Angwan Rogo Police Station on March 8, by one Abubakar Lawal, the complainant.

Gokwat said the convict stole the complainant bicycle and phone valued at N150, 000.

The bicycle was recovered during police investigation and returned to the owner.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Plateau Penal Code Law. (NAN)