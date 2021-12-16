Panel adjourns sine die over failure of 3 policemen to appear

The panel investigating alleged human rights violations committed by police personnel has adjourned sine die (without any future date) because three police officers reportedly shunned repeated invitations to appear in an extra-judicial killing case.

The panel was constituted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in the aftermath of the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

The officers are Inspectors M. Obiazo, Uzo Emeana both of SARS Awkuzu, Anambra and I. Jeff.

Rtd Justice Suleiman Galadima, Chairman of the panel, said:”the panel is left with no choice but to adjourn sine die and further order the arrest of Obiazo, Emeana and Jeff over the alleged arbitrary arrest and detention of Mr John Emeka”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on March 4, the panel vowed to compel the appearance of Obiazo and Emeana before it.

The Justice Galadima-led panel, vowed to compel their appearance on two occasions, insisting it will not allow the actions of some lawless police officers to scuttle the course of justice.

Justice Galadima specifically directed the IGP and the Anambra Commissioner of Police to quickly give effect to the production order to enable the panel to arrive at an informed and just decision concerning the allegations made against the policemen.

Earlier, counsel to the panel, Chino Obiagwu, SAN, drew the attention of the panel to its order for the police to produce Obiazo, Emeana and Jeff before the panel on Dec. 15, 2020 and Feb. 2, 2021,

Obiagwu said the case file of the victim’s matter is yet to be produced before the panel.

”I met with the police counsel, Kenneth Egbuchua on the two occasions.

”I pray that this panel gives a compelling order for the case file to be produced.

Earlier, the petitioner stated that on June 15, 2017 at about 7. 30a.m, six armed men later identified to be SARS officers from Awkuzu, Anambra invaded her house in Lekki, Lagos.

She alleged that they arrested her husband, ransacked their bedroom and went away with some of their personal belongings, mainly certificates and other documents.

She added that SARS officers also took some money in the house as well as keys to her husband’s exotice cars.

She also alleged that the SARS operatives refused her or her counsel access to her husband.

The petitioner said subsequently, a fundamental rights action was brought against SARS in a high court in Anambra.

The complainant added that an order directing that the victim be released or charged to court was given.

She alleged that SARS said the victim died in the course of interrogation. (NAN)

