Pandemic has stalled progress on tackling poverty, says Bill Gates

The coronavirus pandemic had stalled 20 years of progress in fighting poverty and disease, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday.

A report by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, published on Tuesday, shows that, by every indicator, the world has regressed in attempts to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty and reduce inequality.

According to the foundation’s annual “Goalkeepers” report, extreme poverty has increased by 7 per cent due to the outbreak.

“Vaccine coverage, a proxy measure for how health systems are functioning, has plummeted to levels last seen in the 1990s, setting the world back about 25 years in 25 weeks,’’ the report said.