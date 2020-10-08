Pandemic forces Europe’s largest tech event to go fully online

Summit, Europe’s biggest technology conference, will be held entirely online in December due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has forced the cancellation or postponement of many major events this year, the conference organiser said on Thursday.

“Lisbon is still Web Summit’s home but with growing COVID-19 outbreaks across Europe, we have to think of what’s best for the people of Portugal and our attendees,’’ the conference’s founder, Paddy Cosgrave, said in a statement.

The decision, which came after the organiser said in June the event would take place in Lisbon as planned, followed talks with the Portuguese Government and Lisbon’s Mayor.