Pandemic caused 8.8% decline in CO2 emissions -Study

Restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic led to an 8.8 per cent worldwide decline in carbon dioxide emissions in the first half of 2020, an Institute said.

The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) said this in a study released on Wednesday.

Measures imposed by national governments, which included border closures, curfews and other restrictions on movement caused a 1.6 billion ton reduction in CO2 emissions in the January to June period compared to the same period in 2019, the institute said.