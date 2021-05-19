PANDEF seeks investigation into attacks on police formations

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called for a thorough investigation the series of attacks on police formations and personnel in the country.

The call was contained in a communique jointly by its National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark and its Chairman, Sen. Emmanuel Essien, issued after its General Assembly and made available to journalists on Tuesday, in Warri.

The communiqué condemned the spate of attacks on Police formations and personnel in states in the South South and South and urged those behind the awful actions to stop forthwith, while urging a thorough and unbiased investigation to determine those behind the attacks.

“PANDEF condemns the spate of attacks on Police formations and personnel in states in the South South and South regions, the communique said, stressing the Federal Government should to adopt a “special security measure” particularly in the two regions.

“The Federal Government should provide a special security measure in the  South South and South regions. It should predilections in tackling the across the country,” the said.

The communiqué also called on the National Assembly to accelerate the amendment of the Electoral Act, with the inclusion of provisions for electronic voting before the 2023 general elections as these would guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

It decried the abandonment of critical infrastructure projects in the Niger Delta .

The communique also called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to promptly constitute the board and of the Niger Delta Development Commission, in line with the Act establishing it. (NAN)

