PANDEF Leader, Edwin Clark, is dead

By Naomi Sharang

Elder statesman and Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, is dead.

The announcement of the passing away of the prominent Ijaw leader was made in a statement issued on Tuesday by the family and signed by Prof. C. Clark.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo town, Delta, wishes to announce the passing on to eternity of Chief Edwin Clark on Monday, Feb. 17.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Clark’s death occurred few days after the passing of a leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.

Both elder statesmen were known for their contributions to the development of the country and their stands on some national issues, such as true federalism and restructuring, among others. (NAN)