PANDEF lauds Buhari over appointment of new service chiefs

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of new service chiefs.

PANDEF gave the commendation in a statement on Tuesday through its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, in Warri.

The forum, however, expressed hope that the new service chiefs would discharge their duties professionally and in the best interest of the country.

“Though the removal of the erstwhile service chiefs was long overdue, we commend President Buhari for finally responding to calls by well-meaning Nigerians.

“We congratulate the new service chiefs and hope that they will discharge their duties and responsibilities professionally without biases and tendencies in the best interest of the country,” the forum said.

Recall that President Buhari on Tuesday, accepted the immediate resignation and retirement of the former service chiefs.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the newly appointed service chiefs were: Maj-Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff.

Others were: Maj-Gen. I Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Adm. A Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and AVM I O Amao, Chief of Air Staff. (NAN)