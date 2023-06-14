PANDEF congratulates Akpabio as Senate President

By Naomi Sharang

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has congratulated Sen. Godswill Akpabio (APC-Akwa Ibom) on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Mr Ken Robinson, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Robinson said that the emergence of Akpabio was a welcome development, adding that his emergence also provided some degree of balance in the national government.

The Forum described what it called an imperious attempt by some groups and individuals to foist `an all-Muslim’ leadership on the country, as not only unfortunate but also incendiary’.

It also stated: “The relevancy of `power balance’ to national order at this time of our democratic experience and existence as a nation cannot be overstated.

“The 63 senators who voted for Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President are true patriots who stood for equity, fairness and justice.

“We salute their courage and statesmanship in putting Nigeria’s unity and stability before parochial interests.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their firm resolve on the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South-South and for following through on it.

“PANDEF is confident that Godswill Akpabio with his wealth of experience and knowledge of the dynamics of the polity, will provide the desired leadership and candor in directing the affairs of the Senate and indeed the National Assembly to the utmost benefit of the people of Nigeria.

“PANDEF further restates its commitment to the promotion of peace, unity and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region and the nation as a whole”. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

