PANDEF Condemns State of Emergency in Rivers, Calls for Rejection by NASS

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has strongly condemned the recent declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, labeling the move as a direct assault on democracy and constitutional governance.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following an emergency meeting on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Abuja, attended by its Board of Trustees and Expanded National Executive Committee, PANDEF issued a communiqué expressing concern over the President’s actions, which included the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy, and the State House of Assembly. This decision came just days after the President had hosted a high-level South-South delegation, acknowledging PANDEF’s peace efforts and urging continued reconciliation efforts in the region.

In the communiqué, PANDEF criticized the timing of the emergency declaration, which came just one day before the scheduled presentation of the state budget, a matter that had been delayed by the state assembly.

The forum noted that the move was politically motivated, with Chief Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory Minister and a key figure in the Rivers State political crisis, publicly disparaging PANDEF shortly after the President’s meeting. Despite public outrage, PANDEF expressed disappointment that the President had not reprimanded Wike for his remarks.

PANDEF’s statement highlighted that Governor Fubara had written to the State Assembly, expressing his readiness to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling on the budget, but the assembly, dominated by Wike loyalists, adjourned indefinitely and later initiated impeachment proceedings against the Governor and Deputy Governor.

The declaration of a State of Emergency, citing an alleged pipeline explosion as justification, was also questioned by PANDEF, given that similar incidents had not led to such drastic measures in other regions facing persistent violence.

The forum also raised concerns over potential constitutional and legal violations, particularly since the Court of Appeal was set to rule on the status of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and a Federal High Court case related to the issue had just begun.

In its resolutions, PANDEF called on the National Assembly, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, to reject the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State and uphold constitutional governance. PANDEF reiterated its commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region, promising to continue engaging with all stakeholders, including the Federal Government, in pursuit of a just resolution.

“PANDEF, as a credible voice of the Niger Delta, hereby resolves as follows:

“We call on the National Assembly, under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, to reject this undemocratic imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State and stand in defense of constitutional governance.

“PANDEF remains committed to fostering peace and stability in Rivers State and the South-South region and will continue to engage with all stakeholders, including the Federal Government, in pursuit of a just resolution.

“We will monitor developments closely and take all necessary constitutional steps to protect the democratic rights of the people of Rivers State,” said PANDEF in its statement.

The communiqué was signed by PANDEF’s Co-Chairmen, HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff, CFR, and Obong (Arc.) Victor Attah, as well as National Chairman Amb. (Dr.) Godknows B. Igali, OON, and National Spokesman Chief (Sir) Obiuwevbi Ominimini, PhD.

PANDEF has vowed to continue advocating for the protection of the democratic rights of Rivers State residents and the broader Niger Delta region.