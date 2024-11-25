Panama decides to suspend diplomatic ties with sadr

The Republic of Panama decided on Sunday to suspend its diplomatic relations with the so-called ‘sadr’.

“In accordance with the rules of international law, the government of Panama has decided to suspend, as of today (Thursday), diplomatic relations” with the so-called ‘sadr’, the Panamanian ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The Republic of Panama, giving priority to the national interest and in accordance with the fundamental principles of its foreign policy, reaffirms its conviction in the objectives and values that guide multilateralism and reiterates its willingness to continue supporting the efforts of the Secretary-General and the international community, within the framework of the United Nations, with a view to achieving a peaceful, just, lasting and acceptable solution for the parties” involved in the Sahara issue, the statement added.

The Republic of Panama “reaffirms its commitment to dialogue and multilateral cooperation, in full compliance with a constructive foreign policy aimed at strengthening international peace and security,” the same source pointed out.