PAN chairman Wadada donates food items, cash to orphanages

September 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Chairman, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), Alhaji Ahmed Wadada, donated rice, noodles, mattresses, water, detergents and to three orphanages in Karu, near Abuja on Monday.

Karu is local government area between Nasarawa State and the FCT.

Wadada, of Keffi Polo Ranch, said the items donated were of the proceeds of the 2021 International Tournament of Keffi Polo Ranch.

Orphanages benefited were Divine Mercy, Tudun Wada, Orphange Home, Auta Balefi and God’s Love Foundation, Nyanya Gwandara, all in Nasarawa State.

Wadada said the proceeds of the polo tournaments were dedicated to education and also to cater to the needs of orphans in the society.

He urged wealthy and privileged Nigerians to always consider the plight of vulnerable children.

“As a politician and one has enjoyed God’s blessings, I always prayed to God to enable me to back to the society, especially the less privileged.

“These are proceeds from our tournaments and we made it a policy in Keffi Polo Ranch to use whatever we realise for the education and wellbeing of orphans,’’ Wadada said.

Earlier, Hajiya Zahra Bukar, Special Adviser to the governor of State, pointed out it was only one shared with the less privileged one attracted respect and God’s blessings.

“I am overwhelmed by the decision taken by Wadada who in spite of his position in the country, shares with children who are the vulnerable in our society,” Zahra said.

Also, Yusuf Wadada, the son of the founding chairman of Keffi Polo Ranch, stated the gesture and the act as demonstrated by his father was a challenge to him.

Yusuf advised youths to engage in meaningful and assured he would ensure the sustainability of his father’s vision. (NAN)

