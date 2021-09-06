PAN chairman Wadada donates food items, cash to orphanages

The Chairman, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), Alhaji Ahmed Wadada, donated rice, noodles, mattresses, water, detergents and cash to three orphanages in Karu, near Abuja on Monday.

Karu is border local government area between Nasarawa State and the FCT.

Wadada, founder of Keffi Polo Ranch, said the items donated were part of the proceeds of the 2021 International Tournament of Keffi Polo Ranch.

Orphanages that benefited were Divine Mercy, Tudun Wada, Honour Orphange Home, Auta Balefi and God’s Love Foundation, Nyanya Gwandara, all in Nasarawa State.

Wadada said the proceeds of the polo tournaments were dedicated to education and also to cater to the needs of orphans in the society.

He urged wealthy and privileged Nigerians to always consider the plight of vulnerable children.

“As a politician and one that has enjoyed God’s blessings, I have always prayed to God to enable me to give back to the society, especially the less privileged.

“These are proceeds from our tournaments and we have made it a policy in Keffi Polo Ranch to use whatever support we realise for the education and wellbeing of orphans,’’ Wadada said.

Earlier, Hajiya Zahra Bukar, Special Adviser to the governor of Borno State, pointed out that it was only when one shared with the less privileged that one attracted respect and God’s blessings.

“I am overwhelmed by the decision taken by Wadada who in spite of his position in the country, shares with children who are the vulnerable in our society,” Zahra said.

Also, Yusuf Wadada, the son of the founding chairman of Keffi Polo Ranch, stated that the gesture and the act as demonstrated by his father was a challenge to him.

Yusuf advised youths to engage in meaningful ventures and assured that he would ensure the sustainability of his father’s vision. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...