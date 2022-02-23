PAN chairman advocates improved healthcare, education for persons with disabilities

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Ltd. (PAN), Alhaji Ahmed Wadada, has urged governments at all levels to improve access to healthcare services for person living with disabilities.

Wadada, a former member of House of Representatives, made the call when he donated a utility vehicle to leadership of persons living with disabilities at the Nasarawa West Senatorial District, on Wednesday Keffi, Nasarawa State.

He said that his concern to the plight of persons with special needs was natural, assuring that he would continue to sacrifice his resources and energy to improve the wellbeing of persons with disabilities.

The founder of Keffi Polo Ranch advised government and private to modify public buildings, structures, and automobiles to make them accessible and usable for with disabilities.

He also stressed the need for the three ties of government to ensure full implementation of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari 2019.

Wadada, who is vying for the Senatorial position of Nasarawa West, said authorities should put effective measures place for its implementation to ensure equal treatment and participation of with disabilities the country.

He noted that the law prohibits discrimination on the basis of and imposes including fines and prison sentences on those who contravened it.

The former lawmaker, who advocated enhanced educational for persons with disabilities, disclosed that his education foundation would continue to accord priority to their education and health needs.

Responding, the Director of Persons with Disabilities, Wadada Frontiers, Malam Idris Muhammad, thanked Wadada for his continued assistance toward ensuring the wellbeing of persons with special needs Nasarawa State.

“On behalf of the persons with special needs of Wadada Frontiers, I hereby express our profound appreciation to Wadada for his efforts towards addressing the plights of persons with special needs, be it health, education, welfare.

“Most importantly, the donation of vehicle is to ease the movement of persons with special needs.

“I therefore declare our total support to the Senatorial ambition of Wadada due to his empathy, competency, credibility, and passion for human empowerment and development,” Muhammad said.

The highpoint of the event was presentation of the key of the vehicle to leader of person with special needs, Mr Muhammad. (NAN)

