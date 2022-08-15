Pam commends FCN for propagating gospel through profession

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC ,Rev.Dr Yakubu Pam has commended the Christian Nurses, Nigeria,FCN,for propagating the gospel of Christ through their profession.

Pam made this statement while playing host to Fellowship of Christian Nurses, Nigeria,FCN, in his office, recently.

He explained that the Nursing profession is one which is honored in the country.

According to him, people pay careless attention to their work, but not so with the Fellowship of Christian Nurse who use the medium to also give hope to their patients by preaching about Christ to them.

He disclosed that the nursing fellowship is paramount to the body of Christ, hence it should be encouraged.

“Nurses share the word of God to the sick, aside giving them care on their ailments, but also share the word of God with them,” said pam.

He encouraged them to give the right health education to the public as well as show commitment to their duties anywhere they find themselves.

Earlier, the National President of Fellowship of Christian Nurses, Evang. Abalis Dasat in his address said, they are in the Commission to identify with the Executive Secretary and to congratulate him on his two years in the office.

Dasat commended the Executive Secretary on his achievements so far in the office and he prayed for more to come.

The President intimated the NCPC boss on the mission, vision, activities and programmes of the organisation, as they seek to advance the kingdom of God through collaboration for sustainable development.

He informed that the aim of the fellowship is to equip and build the capacities of nurses and other health workers to be able to care for the total man (spirit, soul &body).

He also informed that in pursuance of their objectives, the fellowship usually organise an annual convention.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

