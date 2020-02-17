Palm produce association elects national officers

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN) has elected its national officers to run its affairs.

At the general meeting of the association, which took place in the conference room of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abuja, Mr Alphonsus Inyang was elected as the National President.

Other elected officials are: C.Y. Standard Igwe -Vice President (South East); Harrison Okpamen -Vice President (South South); Omiyale Abiodun -Vice President (South West); Hassan Wada – Vice President (North Central); Kayode Babatola -National General Secretary; Victor Atu – Assistant General Secretary; Bobade Adebayo – National Treasurer; Engr. Mrs. Adaugo Obi – National Financial Secretary; Mrs. Bernadette Ekanem -Public Relations Officer; Steve Eghen – Ex-Officio 1 and Amos Gandu as Ex-Officio 2.

Inyang being presented with certificate of return by the Chairman of the electoral committee

Speaking after the election, Inyang commended members of the association for the confidence reposed in him and promised “to work towards building a vibrant association that would live to its responsibilities in ensuring that palm produce takes back its pride of place as the number one contributor to national economy.”

According to him, reforms would be carried out, including a review of its constitution to be in tune with current developments in palm produce countries around the world.

“Elections are over. I see every member as a vital component of our association. We are together in unity and determined to move our association forward. I will embark on a tour of the 24 oil palm producing states in the country to galvanize our members and bring them up to speed with current realities in the industry.

“I will also collaborate with Oil Palm Development Partners like NIFOR, MADE, RMRDC, FMITI, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, State Governments, CBN, SON, NAFDAC, etc in developing the industry, the Association and most importantly, the smallholders farmers. I am happy to announce that NIFOR has agreed to organize a 2-week training for NPPAN members on Nursery operation”, the new president stated.

The National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria is the second oldest commodity association, founded in 1991 as the second commodity association after the Cocoa Association of Nigeria.

Brief history of Inyang

He is the Group Managing Director of Hebron Group, which has a wide interest in rice milling, palm produce, ranching, feed milling, poultry production and processing.

With operations in many countries Hebron Group has subsidiaries including, Hebron Integrated Farms & Mills Ltd; Hebron & Brooks Agro Ltd; Hebron Farms (Ethiopia) PLC; Hebron Integrated Farms (Sierra Leone) Ltd; Hebron & Salem Logistics Ltd; Hebron Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd; Hebron Environmental Works Ltd and Hebron Integrated Farms Inc, USA.