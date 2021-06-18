Palm oil trading options launched in China, open to overseas investors

 China on Friday began palm oil trading options the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and allowed overseas investors to participate.

According to DCE, the trading marks another step in the country’s financial -up push.

The move made palm oil options the first yuan-denominated listed in China open to overseas investors.

According to DCE, China is a major importer and consumer of palm oil in the world, with its import and consumption volumes accounting for 15 per cent and 10 per cent of the world’s total, respectively.

DCE said with launching palm oil options and including overseas investors, the country provide risk management tools for market entities and contribute to the coordination of supply and industrial chains.

It said this would ensure the development of its futures market.

According to an announcement made in May by the country’s securities regulator, China will also launch crude oil options trade on the Shanghai Energy Exchange on June 21.

The total turnover of China’s futures market rose to 50.56 per cent in from the previous year to 437.53 trillion yuan (about 67.9 trillion U.S. dollars), reaching a historic high. (Xinhua/NAN)

