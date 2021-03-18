The prices of palm oil have gone down in major markets across Enugu metropolis, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A market survey conducted by NAN on Thursday shows that the reduction in price is considerable when compared to the situation two months ago.

NAN reports that at Ogbete Main Market, Garki and Mayor markets, a 5-litre keg is now N3,600 against N5,000 two months ago.

A 70 cl bottle is now N500 down from N700 two months ago.

The survey also showed that a 20-litre jerry can of palm oil is sold between N13,500 and N14,500 against the old prices of N21,500 and N23,000 depending on its processing pattern and grade.

Palm oil dealers, who spoke with NAN at the various major markets, attributed the price reduction of the produce to the gradual commencement of the palm fruits season.

This has led to gradual production of the oil thereby, causing reduction in price of the commodity.

Mrs Ekwutosi Oko, a palm oil seller at Garki Market said that as at January, price was between N650 and N700 per 70cl bottle while 25-litre was sold between N26,000 and N28,000.

According to Maria Nwakwo, another seller at Ogbete Main Market, a 25-litre jerry can in major markets in the metropolis is sold between N15, 500 and N17, 000.

Nwakwo added that the price of the produce in the villages where most of the oil was produced stood at N13,500.

Mrs Ify Ochulugha, another palm oil seller at Top Land Market, expressed the hope that the price of the commodity would be further reduced as its abundant harvest season got closer.

“I am hopeful that the price of palm oil will go down further, because during its mass harvesting season, many producers will be committed to its production this year,” Ochulugha said.

A buyer at Mayor Market, Miss Esther Chibueze, said that the price was becoming affordable when compared to what it was two months ago.

“Buying 70cl bottle of palm oil for N500 now, shows that many families can afford it,” she added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

