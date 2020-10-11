Palliatives: Tambuwal’s wife distributes food items, working tools to women

The wife of the Sokoto State Governor, Hajiya Maryam-Mairo Tambuwal, on Saturday commenced the distribution of food items and working tools to women as palliatives to cushion the effects of COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tambuwal said she will continue to champion economic empowerment, social awareness, medical outreach services and other intervention activities to alleviate the sufferings of people in the state.

According to her, the project knows no bound irrespective of religion, political affiliation, gender or tribe. “I will not compromise my drive through this laudable initiative for the people.” Tambuwal, who is the founder of Legacy Initiative, said that the distribution of palliatives, empowerment tools and intervention items is aimed at cushioning the negative impact of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

She noted that the pandemic has slowed down economy growth with the attendant effect on education, culminating in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) against women, girls and boys. She said the devastating circumstance has caused mental derailment, and stigmatisation, among other negative consequences . The items distributed include bags of rice, millet, maize, beans, vegetable oil, working tools like grinding machines, mortar, seedlings of economic trees, dates palm, Mango, Guava, Papaya, and Citrus Orange. She said Legacy Initiative will essentially strengthen opportunities for women and children, fast track and consolidate intervention activities in critical segments of human survival, especially for inmates, the less privilege, orphans, windows and others.

“Our outfit will work in synergy with the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission on GBV issues affecting women and children across all zones and LGAs,” she explained. Tambuwal hinted that she will soon launch a ”Back to School Campaign”, noting that pupils and students will benefit from various learning tools, including exercise books and handbooks, among others in different dialects.

“The handbooks will touch on the general human survival activities and issues on humanitarian intervention,” she said. Earlier, the State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Community Development, Prof. Hajiya Aisha Madawaki, described Mrs Tambuwal as a role model and game changer towards domesticating laudable initiatives with beneficial impact on the people through her pet project.

“Her footprints remain a model. Touching many critical areas of human concerns and survival, including developmental, social, sanitation and water, hygiene and nutrition. ”All these are testimonies of her breakthrough which keeps translating into documented achievements since the establishment of Legacy Initiative in 2016,” Madawaki said.

Similarly, the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission chairman, Malam Lawal Maidoki, enumerated the significance of charity through empowerment and intervention activities which he said is rewarding and supportive to human survival. In her lecture, Prof. Sadiya Umar-Bello of the Usmanu Danfodio University, said the initiative is a drive to support humanity and urged other notable women to emulate governor’s wife.

Beneficiaries were from 23 local government areas of the State. (NAN)