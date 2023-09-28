Palliatives: PWDs laments exclusion from committees by Kaduna LGAs

By Sani Idris

The Joint National Association of People With Disabilities (JONAPWD), has lamented being excluded from the palliative distribution committee in some LGAs in Kaduna State.

Gov. Uba Sani had constituted a Committee on palliatives distribution to the most vulnerable citizens.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, Mr Sulaiman Abdulazeez, Chairman of the association, said majority of the LGA chairmen in the state had not followed the governor’s directive.

He noted that the committee, which was constituted by the governor, categorically emphasised PWDs to be considered among the first beneficiaries due to their vulnerability.

“Some of the LGA chairmen are refusing to coopt/identify PWDs in the committee.

“Report reach us that Kaduna South and Soba Local Governments had followed the governor’s directives in coopting our members in their respective LGAs down to wards levels,” he said.

Abdulazeez noted that the United National Conversion on Right of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), Nigerian Disabilities Act 2018 and Kaduna State Disabilities Law clearly stated in considering PWDs in such situations.

The chairman, therefore, called on Gov. Uba Sani to redirect the LGA chairmen who refused to co-opt their members in the committees in their various councils to do so with immediate effect.

He noted that JONAPWD was working tirelessly in gathering reports across the 23 LGAs in making sure its members were included in the committees.

He thanked Gov. Sani on behalf of the entire PWDs in Kaduna State for sticking to the United National Conversion on the Right of Persons With Disabilities (UNCRPD), National Disability Act and Kaduna State Disability Law on palliatives issues. (NAN)

