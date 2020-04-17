Palliatives: NDE pays stipends to 630 trainees in Kebbi

The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Mohammed-Ladan, has commenced payment of stipends to 630 trainees of the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) of the directorate in Kebbi.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state Coordinator of NDE, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma-Machika, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

“The stipend payment is to help cushion the effect of COVID-19.

“A total of 630 trainees benefitted, with 30 drawn from each of the 21 local government areas of the state,” Danjuma-Machika said.

The coordinator said that already, the beneficiaries had started receiving credit alerts from their banks. (NAN)

