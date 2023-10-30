Palliatives: Gov Otu suspends SEMA boss

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, has suspended the Director General (DG) of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chief Angela Odey, over alleged poor handling of palliatives meant to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The suspension is contained in a release, dated October 30 by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Monday.

The release which conveyed the order for the immediate suspension of the DG, directed her to handover to the most senior director in her agency before the close of work on Monday.

In the release, the suspended DG was also mandated not to engage in any of the agency activities during the suspension except otherwise directed.

It would be recalled that the governor had a fortnight ago flagged off the distribution of the palliatives across the state. (NAN)

