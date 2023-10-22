Palliatives distribution crashes prices of foodstuff in Kebbi – NLC

By Muhammad Lawal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kebbi State Council, has lauded Gov. Nasir Idris for judicious distribution of palliatives in the state.

This, according to the union, has forced down the prices of foodstuff across the state.

Mr Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

TBILISI, GEORGIA – JUL 18: Sale of agricultural products on central food market, Jul 18, 2011 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Suitable for farming areas account only for 16% of total territory of the country.

Idris quoted the Chairman of NLC, Kebbi State Council, Alhaji Murtala Usman, as saying this in a letter of appreciation dated Oct. 19, addressed to the governor.

The letter read in part: “On behalf of the entire leaders and members of NLC, Kebbi Council, I wish to write and register our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Your Excellency, for the successful flag-off and distribution of palliatives to both civil servants and general citizens of Kebbi State.

“No doubt, the palliatives distribution has brought down the prices of foodstuff in the markets, cushioned the effects of subsidy removal and uplifted the economic status of households in Kebbi.

“We thank you once more for the successful distribution mechanism of the palliatives by your administration. We wish you Allah’s protection and guidance.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

