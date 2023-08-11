Palliatives: Cross River to partner FRSC on mass transit scheme

By Christian Njoku

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has promised to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on plans to cushion the effect of the hike in transport fares.

Otu made the promise on Friday in Calabar, when he received on the Corps Sector Commander in the state, Mr Istifanus Ibrahim.

While reiterating the commitment of his administration to work with all security agencies in the state, he pledged to provide patrol vehicles for the Corps for their operational needs when the vehicles are available.

According to him, “while I promise to collaborate with you to enhance safe driving, the issue of the creation of more zebra points for prompt rescue of crash victims should be looked into.

“As the lead agency in road safety administration and traffic management, you will definitely be involved as the state plans to provide buses for mass transit so as to cushion the effect of the hike in transport fares.”

Earlier in his remarks, Ibrahim intimated the governor of the collaboration between the commission and the state that had boosted the internally-generated revenue (IGR) of the state.

This, he said, was through license processing, purchase of number plates and vehicle registration.

The sector commander, however, enumerated some challenges which when addressed would boost the operational efficiency of the corps.

According to him, “we need provision of patrol vehicles to enable us expand our coverage to improve the corps’ visibility and establishment of FRSC unit in government house to provide effective road services.

“We also want more drivers’ license centres established in the state and a road side clinic set up at Odukpani to give prompt medical attention to victims of road crashes.

“There should also be an establishment of a unit command at Okurikang in Odukpani Local Government Area in the state for improved road safety management.”

The sector commander also requested the approval of the governor to organise quarterly sensitisation campaigns for staff of various ministries so as to create awareness and a responsible driving populace. (NAN)

